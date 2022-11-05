No favorite among NASCAR championship 4 ahead of finale

“We’ve been the favorite to win since the beginning of the year, if you ask me,” said Logano of Team Penske. His Ford won the first Next Gen race, the exhibition at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in January.

“That's the way I go to a racetrack and if I don't go to a racetrack like that, then I shouldn't show up,” Logano continued. “So I've always said what everyone thinks about favorites and odds and all that garbage. I don't care. I know what my odds should be, and I know what I feel like they are. We've proven (in qualifying) we've got a good horse and we're ready to rock and roll.”

The odds according to FanDuel Sportsbook, by the way, favor Elliott to win the title. Logano is trying to give Roger Penske a Cup title in the same season the organization won the IndyCar championship with Will Power.

Chastain qualified 25th, worst of the title contenders, and Bell has struggled since Joe Gibbs Racing unloaded his Toyota and will start 17th. But Bell has been down before in these playoffs and won twice to avoid elimination and make it to his first title race.

“I feel like I’ve got the best team out of the four. I definitely like our chances,” Bell insisted.

If it takes a victory to win, Bell proved he can do it twice, including last week's dramatic win at Martinsville to save his season. And since the winner-take-all format was established in 2014, the champion has won the final race to claim the Cup.

The Next Gen has shown how many drivers can win each week, and even though Elliott tapered off a bit in the playoffs, he too likes his chances.

“When I sit back and I look at this weekend and the way this format is and the way the final four works (with one race), if you’re in, you have a shot," Elliott said.

So that includes Chastain, who shot to fame last Sunday with a wall-riding final half lap that gained him five positions and leapfrog nemesis Denny Hamlin by two points for the final spot in the championship race. The video-game style move has been celebrated globally in motorsports but not so much in the NASCAR garage.

His fellow drivers believe what Chastain did in deliberately crashing into the wall, taking his hands off the wheel and flooring it while letting the wall guide his Chevrolet, is a dangerous move. While entertaining, they've argued it could have gone terribly wrong and injured someone, including spectators.

Credit: Rick Scuteri Credit: Rick Scuteri

