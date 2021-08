No containment, new threats from Northern California fire

Multiple large wildfires have incinerated at least 700 homes, many in and around the Sierra Nevada communities of Greenville and Grizzly Flats. About 13,000 residences remained under threat in communities tucked away in scenic forests.

The fires have burned roughly 2,300 square miles (6,000 square kilometers) and have sent smoke as far as the East Coast. They were burning in grass, brush and forest that is exceptionally dry from two years of drought likely exacerbated by climate change.

Nine national forests in California have been closed because of the fire threat.

To the northwest of the Caldor Fire, the massive Dixie Fire also kept expanding. In five weeks, the blaze about 175 miles (282 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco became the second-largest in state history and blackened an area twice the size of Los Angeles. It was 37% contained.

In Southern California, evacuation orders remain in place for rural communities near the French Fire northeast of Bakersfield in Kern County. That blaze grew to about 21 square miles (54 square kilometers) and was 10% contained.

California is one of a dozen mostly Western states where 94 large, active fires were burning as of Sunday, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

Fires have intensified across the entire West, creating a nearly year-round season that has taxed firefighters. Fire patterns used to migrate in seasons from the Southwest to the Rockies, to the Pacific Northwest and then California, allowing fire crews to move from one place to the next, said Anthony Scardina, deputy regional forester for the U.S. Forest Service.

___

This story has been updated to correct that the stretch of highway closed by authorities is U.S. Route 50, not Interstate 50.

Caption A firefighter hoses down flames from the Dixie Fire in Genesee, Calif., on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) Credit: Ethan Swope Credit: Ethan Swope

Caption In this long exposure photo, flames from the Dixie Fire spread in Genesee, Calif., on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) Credit: Ethan Swope Credit: Ethan Swope

Caption A deer walks through the remains of a property destroyed by the Dixie Fire in Greenville, Calif., on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) Credit: Ethan Swope Credit: Ethan Swope

Caption Central Calaveras firefighter Ryan Carpenter extinguishes flames from the Caldor Fire on Hazel Valley Road east of Riverton, Calif., on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) Credit: Ethan Swope Credit: Ethan Swope

Caption Firefighters refill water while fighting the Caldor Fire on Hazel Valley Road east of Riverton, Calif., on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) Credit: Ethan Swope Credit: Ethan Swope

Caption Central Calaveras firefighter Ryan Carpenter extinguishes flames from the Caldor Fire on Hazel Valley Road east of Riverton, Calif., on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) Credit: Ethan Swope Credit: Ethan Swope

Caption Firefighter Paul Schlange, left, confers while fighting the Caldor Fire on Hazel Valley Road east of Riverton, Calif., on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) Credit: Ethan Swope Credit: Ethan Swope

Caption Firefighters confer while fighting the Caldor Fire on Hazel Valley Road east of Riverton, Calif., on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) Credit: Ethan Swope Credit: Ethan Swope

Caption The American flag is illuminated behind the remains of a building destroyed by the Dixie Fire in Greenville, Calif., on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) Credit: Ethan Swope Credit: Ethan Swope

Caption This long exposure photo shows a property left destroyed by the Dixie Fire in Greenville, Calif., on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. AP Credit: Ethan Swope Credit: Ethan Swope

Caption This long exposure photo shows the remains of buildings destroyed by the Dixie Fire in Greenville, Calif., on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. AP Credit: Ethan Swope Credit: Ethan Swope