No. 9 Baylor runs away from Stanford in 2nd half, wins 86-48

Baylor's big run included a steal and layup from Brown, followed soon after by fellow freshman Jeremy Sochan's steal and breakaway dunk. Akinjo's ninth assist came on an alley-oop dunk to Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua.

Cryer hit two late jumpers, including a 3-pointer, to give the sophomore another career high in scoring while going 5 of 9 from long range. He set his career high at 20 two games ago and matched it the previous outing.

BIG PICTURE

Stanford: Freshman Harrison Ingram has cooled off after three double-digit scoring games to start his career. Playing about 100 miles from his high school campus in Dallas, Ingram was held to four points for a second consecutive game, although he had a game-high nine rebounds.

Baylor: A senior transfer from Arizona, Akinjo's early impact has been significant, and this outing came against a familiar foe. He played Stanford twice in the Pac-12 in his lone season with the Wildcats. Akinjo's previous career high for assists came as a freshman with Georgetown against Creighton in 2018-19.

UP NEXT

Stanford: North Carolina A&T at home Tuesday.

Baylor: Arizona State in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas on Wednesday.

Caption Stanford forward Harrison Ingram is fouled by Baylor forward Jeremy Sochan as he attempts to shoot in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson) Credit: Jerry Larson Credit: Jerry Larson

Caption Stanford forward Max Murrell is fouled by Baylor guard James Akinjo in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson) Credit: Jerry Larson Credit: Jerry Larson