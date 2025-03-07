No. 8 Michigan State takes outright Big Ten regular-season title with 91-84 victory over Iowa

Jace Richardson scored 22 points and No. 8 Michigan State wrapped up the outright Big Ten regular-season championship with an 91-84 victory over Iowa on Thursday night
Michigan State guard Jase Richardson (11) drives past Iowa forward Seydou Traore (7) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, March 6, 2025, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Michigan State guard Jase Richardson (11) drives past Iowa forward Seydou Traore (7) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, March 6, 2025, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By JOHN BOHNENKAMP – Associated Press
52 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Jace Richardson scored 22 points and No. 8 Michigan State wrapped up the outright Big Ten regular-season championship with an 91-84 victory over Iowa on Thursday night.

Michigan State (25-5, 16-3) won its first conference title since 2020. The Spartans secured a share of the championship Wednesday night with Michigan’s loss to Maryland.

Down 58-48 with 12:13 left, Michigan States reeled off a 19-2 run and never trailed again on the way to its sixth consecutive victory. The Spartans scored 61 second-half points.

The Hawkeyes (15-15, 6-13) led 37-30 at halftime, taking advantage of a 22-2 run. Michigan State missed 10 of 11 shots during that run.

Jaxon Kohler and Jaden Akins each had 15 points for Michigan State. Jeremy Fears Jr., had 14 and Tre Holloman added 11.

Josh Dix led Iowa with 18 points. Payton Sandfort and Seydou Traore each had 15.

Takeaways

Michigan State: The Spartans struggled to make shots early, but stayed patient and let their defense take in the second half. Michigan State got open looks throughout the second half, especially in transition, shooting 61.3% for the half.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes had control for most of the game, but this one went like so many others this season. Since the loss of leading scorer and rebounder Owen Freeman to a hand injury in early February, Iowa has seemed outmanned in most games, leaving it in danger of missing the Big Ten Tournament.

Key moment

Michigan State’s Coen Carr had back-to-back lob dunks in the big second-half run.

Key stat

It was the 11th Big Ten title for Michigan State coach Tom Izzo, tying him with Indiana’s Bob Knight and Purdue’s Ward “Piggy” Lambert for the record.,

Up next

Michigan State hosts Michigan on Sunday. Iowa is at Nebraska on Sunday.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo, center, watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, Thursday, March 6, 2025, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Michigan State guard Tre Holloman (5) drives to the basket past Iowa forward Even Brauns (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, March 6, 2025, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Michigan State guard Tre Holloman (5) drives past Iowa guard Josh Dix, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, March 6, 2025, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Michigan State forward Jaxon Kohler, right, drives past Iowa forward Seydou Traore (7) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, March 6, 2025, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo, left, greets Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery before an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, March 6, 2025, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Iowa forward Payton Sandfort, right, looks to shoot over Michigan State guard Jase Richardson (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, March 6, 2025, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Michigan State forward Jaxon Kohler, right, is fouled by Iowa forward Ladji Dembele, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, March 6, 2025, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Michigan State center Szymon Zapala, left, fights for a rebound with Iowa forward Even Brauns (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, March 6, 2025, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Iowa guard Drew Thelwell, left, shoots over Michigan State guard Jaden Akins, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, March 6, 2025, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery walks off the court at the end of the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State, Thursday, March 6, 2025, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Michigan State guard Tre Holloman drives up court after stealing the ball from Iowa guard Drew Thelwell, rear, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, March 6, 2025, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

