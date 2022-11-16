No. 5 Kansas rallies late to beat No. 7 Blue Devils 69-64

BIG PICTURE

Duke: The young Blue Devils won't take a backseat to anybody. Despite a slow start and a bad finish, they traded jabs all night with the more experienced Jayhawks. At times, they looked like the more physical team and they're likely to only get better.

Kansas: They've survived without Self — just barely Tuesday. The Jayhawks played fast and hard but also struggled to execute during stretches. Still, they persevered and just continue to win.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Duke: The Blue Devils may slide a little but it won’t be much. This was a winnable game against one of the nation’s top teams on a neutral court. They should lose too much ground this week.

Kansas: With No. 4 Kentucky losing earlier Tuesday and playing at No. 2 Gonzaga this weekend, the Jayhawks could be moving up this week.

UP NEXT

Duke: Heads home to face Delaware on Friday.

Kansas: Hosts Southern Utah on Friday.

