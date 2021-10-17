No. 5 Alabama rebounds from loss to rout Mississippi St 49-9

For Mississippi State, Will Rogers was 35 of 55 for 300 yards and three interceptions. Makai Polk caught seven passes for 59 yards, and Jaden Walley had six receptions for 64 yards. Jo’Quavious Marks also caught seven passes out of the backfield.

THE TAKEAWAY

Alabama: Despite what Nick Saban claims, the Tide are indeed still an elite college football team. They bludgeoned the Bulldogs into submission early and cruised to an easy win in a hostile environment against an inferior SEC Western Division foe. That’s what elite teams do.

Mississippi State: Even with a bye week to prepare, the Bulldogs remain years away from being able to seriously threaten the Crimson Tide dynasty. The home crowd’s clanging cowbells sat silent for most of the second half.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State: At Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Alabama: Host Tennessee on Saturday.

Caption Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) passes against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Caption Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) runs upfield against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Caption Mississippi State defenders gang tackle Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Caption Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) passes against Alabama during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Caption Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws as he is hit by Mississippi State linebacker Jett Johnson (44) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Caption Mississippi State wide receiver Malik Heath (4) pulls in a pass reception for short yardage in front of Alabama defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Caption Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) runs upfield against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis