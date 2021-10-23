No. 3 Oklahoma holds off Kansas 35-23 behind Williams' runs

In his second start, Williams threw for 178 yards, ran for 70 and converted two key fourth downs, one with the long TD run midway through the fourth quarter to make it 28-17 and another when he pulled the ball away from teammate Kennedy Brooks, who appeared stopped behind the line.

Williams took the ball from Brooks and ran for 5 yards to keep alive what turned out to be the sealing touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter.

Brooks ran for two scores.

THE TAKEAWAY

Oklahoma: The Sooners were probably fortunate to be playing Kansas because this was their worst game of the season.

Kansas: The most encouraging game of the season for first-year coach Lane Leipold. The Jayhawks had several long touchdown drives that shortened the game and limited OU's opportunities. Kansas had the ball from more than 35 minutes.

POWER OUTAGE

On the first drive of the game, the power went out on the entire campus turning off both scoreboards. The game continued and the power turned back on about 20 minutes later.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma hosts Texas Tech next week.

Kansas travels to Oklahoma State.

Caption Oklahoma linebacker Brian Asamoah (24) attempts to tackle Kansas quarterback Jason Bean (17) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Lawrence, Kan. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP) Credit: Ian Maule Credit: Ian Maule

Caption Oklahoma defensive back Billy Bowman (5) tackles Kansas wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II (8) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Lawrence, Kan. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP) Credit: Ian Maule Credit: Ian Maule