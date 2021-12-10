No. 23 Seton Hall edges No. 7 Texas 64-60 for 2nd top-10 win

The second half was close all the way with neither team leading by more than five. Rhoden gave Seton Hall the lead for good at 58-56 with a jumper with 5:30 to go.

Both teams then went ice cold and the next point didn't come until Samuel hit a free throw with 1:40 left. A layup by Allen got Texas within a point but Aiken, who was 3 of 12 from the field, hit a long-range 3 from the top of the key for a 62-58 lead with 34.3 seconds remaining.

After Allen's layup cut it to two with 24 seconds to go, Aiken added two more free throws with 14.4 seconds left and Texas missed its last couple of shots.

The first half ended 37-all with Yetna hitting a 3 just before the buzzer.

BIG PICTURE

Texas: This is a solid, talented team. Its only losses have been to Gonzaga and Seton Hall.

Seton Hall: Upward bound. Its only loss was to No. 21 Ohio State on a late 3-pointer.

UP NEXT

Texas: Hosts Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Tuesday night.

Seton Hall: Hosts New Jersey rival Rutgers on Sunday night.

___

