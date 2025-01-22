No. 2 South Carolina to host No. 5 LSU a day later than scheduled after winter weather in the South

In its announcement, the Southeastern Conference said Friday's game would tip off at 5 p.m. EST.

LSU’s home game on Sunday evening against Texas A&M remains on the schedule.

LSU spokesman Michael Bonnette said highways in and around Baton Rouge remained closed on Wednesday, and that classes at LSU have been canceled through Thursday. But athletics officials were confident the women's basketball team would be able to fly out of Baton Rouge on Thursday.

After breaking snow records in Texas and Louisiana on Tuesday, the storm continued to spread heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain across parts of the Florida Panhandle, Georgia and the coastal Carolinas on Wednesday.

South Carolina (18-1, 6-0 SEC) is coming off a 101-60 victory over Oklahoma on Sunday.

LSU (20-0, 5-0 SEC) is off to one of the best starts in program history and is coming off an 80-63 victory at Florida on Sunday. The 2022-23 national championship team currently owns the best start in program history at 23-0. That team's first loss came at South Carolina.

