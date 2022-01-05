No. 2 Duke returns from COVID-19 outbreak, tops Georgia Tech

Griffin finished with 12 points, while Mark Williams added 10 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks for Duke.

The Blue Devils hadn't played since beating Virginia Tech in their ACC opener Dec. 22. League games at Clemson and Notre Dame were called off with coach Mike Krzyzewski saying cases had gone through “just about our whole team” from players to staffers.

The Blue Devils finished with a 48-35 rebounding advantage and more than doubled the Yellow Jackets (17-8) in second-chance points.

And the defense held the Yellow Jackets shot just 8 of 32 by halftime (25%) and finished at 33%.

BIG PICTURE

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets entered ranked in the bottom third of the league in both scoring (68.8 points) and shooting percentage (.448). Those troubles continued, with Georgia Tech at one point going 7 1/2 minutes without a basket — a stretch of 13 straight misses — as Duke slowly built a double-digit lead. The Yellow Jackets had offset some of those troubles by shooting 37.4% from behind the arc (fourth in the ACC), but they made just 6 of 20 in this one.

Duke: Krzyzewski said his team needs to get back into game shape, but that the Blue Devils also had to be careful to avoid “binge conditioning” with players risking injuries by pushing too hard to make up for lost time. That part could take a while, with challenges showing up in smaller details — like Moore throwing an entry pass for Williams to the wrong shoulder and out of bounds or Banchero bobbling away an easy pass late in the first half for an unforced over-and-back turnover near midcourt.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets host Notre Dame on Saturday.

Duke: The Blue Devils host Miami on Saturday.

___

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at https://twitter.com/aaronbeardap

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Caption Georgia Tech forward Jordan Meka (23) drives under the basket while Duke forward Theo John (12) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Credit: Gerry Broome Caption Georgia Tech forward Jordan Meka (23) drives under the basket while Duke forward Theo John (12) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Credit: Gerry Broome Credit: Gerry Broome

Caption Georgia Tech guard Jordan Usher (4) drives to the basket while Duke center Mark Williams (15) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Credit: Gerry Broome Caption Georgia Tech guard Jordan Usher (4) drives to the basket while Duke center Mark Williams (15) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Credit: Gerry Broome Credit: Gerry Broome

Caption Georgia Tech guard Michael Devoe (0) and Duke guard Jeremy Roach, right, reach for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Credit: Gerry Broome Caption Georgia Tech guard Michael Devoe (0) and Duke guard Jeremy Roach, right, reach for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Credit: Gerry Broome Credit: Gerry Broome

Caption Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia Tech in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Credit: Gerry Broome Caption Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia Tech in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Credit: Gerry Broome Credit: Gerry Broome