No. 16 Indiana routs Nebraska 56-7 to stay unbeaten; Rourke injures hand and misses 2nd half

“A little thumb thing, I feel good about it, I really do,” Indiana coach Curt Cignetti said of Rourke. “It was precautionary (to take him out).”

The Hoosiers (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) have yet to trail this season and each victory has been by double digits. The 49-point margin of victory was the biggest in conference play since a 49-0 win at Minnesota in 1945. The last time Indiana started with seven consecutive wins was 1967, when it opened 8-0.

Cignetti is the first coach in program history to win his first seven games. He's never had a losing season in 14 years as a head coach.

“I'm not going to let 'em get complacent, and not the coaches, either,” Cignetti said. “I was a maniac in the fourth quarter.”

The Cornhuskers (5-2, 3-2) were supposed to be the stiffest opposition to date for Indiana. But the only defense in the country to not allow a rushing touchdown surrendered five, including Ellison's 5-yard TD on the opening possession.

“We've got some real blue-collar guys up front,” Cignetti said. “They put a good day's work in.”

Ellison, a senior transfer from Wake Forest, added a 31-yard TD rush for a 28-7 lead just before halftime. His 105 yards came on just nine carries.

“This happened on my watch,” Nebraska second-year coach Matt Rhule said. “And I'll be honest, I didn't see this coming. I'm not embarrassed of our players, but I'm embarrassed about the job I did.”

Rourke completed 17 of 21 passes for 189 yards with one TD and one interception. He threw a 7-yard TD pass to Myles Price for a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter.

“You keep winning, people are going to come,” Cignetti said after Indiana’s first sellout since 2021.

Jackson added a pair of scoring passes to Miles Cross and Elijah Sarratt.

Ty Son Lawton ran for 64 yards on eight carries with a 1-yard TD. The Hoosiers averaged 9.3 yards per offensive play in the first half.

A Nebraska defense that had limited five of six opponents to 10 points or less allowed a season high in points to the nation's No. 2 scoring offense, which entered with a 47.5-point average.

Nebraska freshman Dylan Raiola completed 28 of 44 passes for 234 yards with three interceptions and a lost fumble.

The takeaway

Nebraska: A slow start coming off an open date kept getting worse as the Cornhuskers suffered their most lopsided loss since Ohio State beat them 62-3 in 2016. The defense couldn't get stops and the offense failed to score on three red-zone drives.

Indiana: The schedule looks to be more challenging with home games against Washington and Michigan as well as a road trip to Ohio State, but the Hoosiers' confidence continues to rise. Projected to finish 17th in the 18-team league, the upstart Hoosiers have established themselves as legitimate title contenders.

Poll implications

The Hoosiers could earn a big promotion in the Top 25 depending on how teams ahead of them fare Saturday.

Up next

Nebraska: visits Ohio State next Saturday.

Indiana: hosts Washington next Saturday.

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

