No. 15 Creighton knocks off UConn 85-66 for program's first win over a No. 1-ranked team

Steven Ashworth scored 16 of his 20 points in the first half as Creighton built a double-digit lead, and the No. 15 Bluejays knocked off UConn 85-66 for their first win over a No. 1-ranked team

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By ERIC OLSON – Associated Press
2 minutes ago
X

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Steven Ashworth scored 16 of his 20 points in the first half as Creighton built a double-digit lead, and the No. 15 Bluejays knocked off UConn 85-66 Tuesday night for the program's first win over a No. 1-ranked team.

Creighton (20-7, 10-6 Big East) led by 23 points with 10 minutes left but saw its lead cut to 10 before holding the Huskies scoreless on five straight possessions, rebuilding their cushion and prompting students to leave their seats to prepare to storm the court — which they did as soon as the buzzer sounded.

UConn (24-3, 14-2) had its 14-game win streak end three days after it beat then-No. 4 Marquette by 28 points for one of the most impressive victories of the season — and one day after it was voted as the first unanimous No. 1 this season in the AP poll.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Nikki Haley hasn't yet won a GOP contest. But she's vowing to keep...
2
Singapore Airshow kicks off with aerial displays; Boeing and China's...
3
'Without us, you don’t eat': Greek farmers drive tractors to parliament...
4
Alabama Supreme Court rules frozen embryos are 'children' under state...
5
Amazon to be added to the Dow Jones Industrial Average, replacing...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top