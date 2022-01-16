No. 14 Villanova hits 12 3s in 82-42 romp over Butler

The Wildcats made their first six baskets and shot a whopping 71% in the first half. Gillespie and Eric Dixon each made all four of their shots and Villanova was 5 of 7 on 3s. The Wildcats hit Butler from all over the court: 3s, post-ups, drives for easy dunks -- such as Caleb Daniels' two-handed baseline jam that woke up the crowd.

The Wildcats hit 12 3-pointers.

The Wildcats opened the second half on an 11-0 run and Butler missed 11 straight shots at one point in a rare lopsided mismatch between the programs. Villanova’s numbers were astounding: 19 assists on its first 23 baskets; did not let Butler shoot a free throw in the first half; had 11 3-pointers at the point Butler made just 14 baskets.

Dixon and Jermaine Samuels each scored 14 points and Wright emptied his bench early in the rout.

Chuck Harris led Butler with 15 points.

BIG PICTURE

Butler: The Bulldogs will want to trash this game film and try and make a quick recovery with three more games over the next seven days.

Villanova: The Wells Fargo Center is the site of the NCAA Tournament East Regional this season and the Wildcats would love to stay close to campus and play here in March. The Wildcats moved to 32-5 at the Center since the 2014-15 season. They play at the home of the 76ers two more times in the regular season, against UConn and Seton Hall next month.

UP NEXT

Butler: Play Tuesday at UConn.

Villanova: Retire 2017 Big East player of the year and current New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart’s jersey on Wednesday against Marquette.

Butler head coach LaVall Jordan, right, and assistant coach Emerson Kampen shout during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Villanova, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Philadelphia, Pa.

Butler forward Bryce Nze (10) grabs a rebound away from Villanova forward Jermaine Samuels (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Philadelphia, Pa.

Butler guard Bo Hodges (1) and Villanova forward Jermaine Samuels (23) dive on a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Philadelphia, Pa.

Villanova's Caleb Daniels (14) shoots over Xavier's Jack Nunge (24) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Cincinnati.