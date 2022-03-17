No. 12 Richmond's experience too much in 67-63 win over Iowa

Led by sixth-year senior Grant Golden, Richmond's 20-player roster is made up of five fifth-year graduate seniors — Gilyard is one of them — and three fourth-year seniors. And that experience showed down the stretch, when Gilyard sealed the win by hitting all four of his free-throw attempts in the final 16 seconds.

After the teams traded the lead seven times, the Spiders never trailed after Golden laid in an inbounds pass from Gilyard to put Richmond ahead 40-39 with 14:33 remaining. It was Golden’s first basket after missing his first nine attempts.

NO CALL?

Iowa took issue with what could well have been a missed foul call when Richmond’s Matt Grace appeared to foul Kris Murray on a 3-point attempt with about a minute remaining and the Spiders up 60-57. Grace was credited with a block on the play, but replays showed he clearly hit Murray's elbow. Cayo then completed a three-point play at the other end.

CHILLY FIRST HALF

Iowa went 1 of 13 from beyond the 3-point arc in a cold-shooting first half in which the teams combined 3 of 22; the Hawks finished 6 of 29 from beyond the arc. The first half featured six lead changes with neither team leading by more than four.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa has had a couple of rough stays at the NCAA Tournament. The Hawkeyes, the fourth team to win four games in four days at the Big Ten tourney, were the No. 2 seed last year when national player of the year Luka Garza and the Hawkeyes were eliminated by Oregon in the second round.

Richmond's six graduate seniors — including two walk-ons — elected to return for their COVID-19 eligible season two years after Richmond’s tournament hopes were dashed when the pandemic canceled the 2020 tournament. The Spiders were 24-7 that year but went 14-9 and missed the tourney last season.

UP NEXT

Richmond advances to a second-round game Saturday against Providence.

Caption Iowa's Keegan Murray (15) shoots over Richmond's Nathan Cayo (4) and Grant Golden (33) in the first half of a college basketball game during the first round of the NCAA men's tournament Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Caption Iowa's Patrick McCaffery, right, protects the ball from Richmond's Grant Golden (33) in the first half of a college basketball game during the first round of the NCAA men's tournament Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Caption Iowa's Jordan Bohannon, bottom, passes the ball away from Richmond's Jacob Gilyard in the first half of a college basketball game during the first round of the NCAA men's tournament Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Caption Richmond's Nick Sherod (5) celebrates with teammates in the second half of a college basketball game against the Iowa during the first round of the NCAA men's tournament Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Caption Richmond's Nick Sherod (5) celebrates with teammates in the second half of a college basketball game against the Iowa during the first round of the NCAA men's tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)