No. 12 Penn St holds off No. 22 Auburn 28-20 with late stand

Tank Bigsby scored a pair of rushing touchdowns and Anders Carlson added two field goals for the Tigers, who lost their 10th straight road game to a top-10 team since 2014.

Penn State had no white out last year because the pandemic meant no fans. The Nittany Lions broke it out early this season for Auburn’s first trip to a Big Ten stadium since 1931 against Wisconsin.

A sea of white with specks of Auburn orange was hyped throughout, pom poms waving and singing along to “Sweet Caroline” to start the fourth quarter.

Despite the raucous atmosphere made up of more than 109,000 fans, the Tigers never looked rattled.

Bisgby ran for 102 hard yards and Nix was 21 for 37 for 185 yards and no turnovers.

UP NEXT

Auburn: Hosts Georgia State.

Penn State: Hosts Villanova.

Caption Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary (23) celebrates after intercepting Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger) Credit: Barry Reeger Credit: Barry Reeger

Caption Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary (23) intercepts a pass intended for Penn State wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith during the first half of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger) Credit: Barry Reeger Credit: Barry Reeger

Caption Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) passes while being pressured by Penn State safety Jonathan Sutherland (0) during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger) Credit: Barry Reeger Credit: Barry Reeger

Caption Penn State running back Noah Cain (21) dives for extra yardage near the goal line while being tackled by Auburn defensive tackle Marquis Burks (92) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger) Credit: Barry Reeger Credit: Barry Reeger

Caption Penn State wide receiver Parker Washington (3) looks to elude Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary (23) during an NCAA college football game against Auburn in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger) Credit: Barry Reeger Credit: Barry Reeger