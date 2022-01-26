No. 12 Kentucky needs OT to give Calipari his 800th win

“Sometimes it is crucial to see the ball go in once or twice,” said Grady, who made 7 of 16 overall and 4 of 11 from long range. “I put my head down and drove and made the reverse layup, and then hit the next two 3s after that.”

Calipari praised Grady's persistence, adding, “He missed four wide open shots, I told him to keep shooting the ball and we designed a play for him. He’s shown he can miss some shots and come back.”

Wheeler twice made the first of two free throws to extend the lead on the Bulldogs, whose only basket in overtime came from Iverson Molinar, a layup with 2:43 left.

The Wildcats led 53-38 with 12:25 left before the Bulldogs (13-6, 4-3) rallied by holding Kentucky scoreless over four minutes. Molinar scored 22 of his career-high 30 points in the second half to lead Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs were coming off a 78-60 rout of rival Mississippi on Saturday. They shot 62% in the second half to erase the deficit but made just 1 of 7 in overtime (14%) and missed a chance for their first victory in Rupp Arena since 2009.

“Really, really hard-fought game,” Bulldogs coach Ben Howland said. “I like the way we fought back.”

Wheeler had 15 points and six assists and Keion Brooks Jr. added 12 points and six rebounds for Kentucky, which played without guard TyTy Washington Jr. (left ankle).

“I wish we hadn’t blown that lead, but I think it was good for us to show we can win a game like this,” Grady said. “It shows we have some resilience.”

CALIPARI’S COMPANY

Calipari remains just outside of the top 10 in career wins for Division I men’s basketball, needing six to tie Eddie Sutton, who spent most of his career at Oklahoma State, but also had a four-season stint at Kentucky, among other schools. Minus games later vacated due to NCAA sanctions at UMass and Memphis, his adjusted record is 758-235.

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi State: Leading rebounder Tolu Smith was out with a knee injury and the Bulldogs had no answer for Tshiebwe inside. Kentucky won the rebounding battle 44-33.

Kentucky: With Washington out, the Wildcats needed a lift from their reserves. Dontaie Allen continued to shine against the Bulldogs, scored on dunk putback and a 3-pointer with 1:29 left in the first half. Bryce Hopkins and Lance Ware also added needed baskets as the Wildcats were edged 15-12 in bench points.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State: Hosts No. 13 Texas Tech in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday.

Kentucky: At No. 5 Kansas on Saturday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Caption Kentucky head coach John Calipari, left, makes a substitution during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi State in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb) Credit: Michael Clubb

Caption Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) and Mississippi State guard Iverson Molinar (1) fight for possession of the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb) Credit: Michael Clubb

Caption Kentucky guard Dontaie Allen (11) makes a put back dunk during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi State in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb) Credit: Michael Clubb

Caption Kentucky forward Jacob Toppin, right, lays on the ground while being checked on my the team doctor and head coach John Caliper, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi State in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Toppin limped off of the court and into the locker room afterwards. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb) Credit: Michael Clubb

Caption Mississippi State head coach Ben Howland scratches his head at an official's call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb) Credit: Michael Clubb

Caption Kentucky guard Kellan Grady (31) shoots the ball over Mississippi State forward Garrison Brooks (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb) Credit: Michael Clubb

Caption Mississippi State forward Garrison Brooks (10) chases after a loose ball while guard Shakeel Moore (3) and Kentucky guard Kellan Grady (31) fall to the ground during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb) Credit: Michael Clubb