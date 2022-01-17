No. 11 Michigan shuts down No. 8 Maryland in 69-49 rout

Hillmon scored a quiet nine points, the first time all season she didn't reach double figures, but she contributed in other ways, chasing down Angel Reese to block her layup attempt on what looked like it would be an easy basket at the end of the first half.

That capped a stellar stretch of defense for Michigan, which allowed a 3-pointer by Chloe Bibby with about nine minutes remaining and then nothing more in the second quarter.

Maryland shot 3 for 25 in the second and third quarters. Bibby and Reese paced the Terps with nine points each.

Nolan set a career high with her seven 3-pointers and tied her career high in scoring. Leigha Brown added 15 points for Michigan.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan: Given the opponent, the margin of victory and the fact that this was a road game, it has to rank as an all-time great performance for this program. What was most impressive was how the Wolverines dominated at both ends without needing much offense from Hillmon.

Maryland: A bad start snowballed quickly for the Terrapins, a veteran team that has played a tough schedule this season. Maryland couldn't find any answers offensively in the second quarter, which was probably the team's best chance to make a game of it.

UP NEXT

Michigan: The Wolverines return home to face Wisconsin on Thursday night.

Maryland: The Terps play at Ohio State on Thursday night.

