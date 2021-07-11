No. 103 Trinidad ties No. 11 Mexico 0-0 in Gold Cup opener

Defending champion Mexico outshot the Soca Warriors 30-4 in the Group A match and had a 15-1 advantage in corner kicks. Trinidad did not reach the tourament until beating French Guiana on penalty kicks last week.

Mexico began with six of the starters from last month’s Nations League final loss to the United States: defenders Luis Rodríguez and Néstor Araujo, midfielders Edson Álvarez and Héctor Herrera, and forwards Hirving Lozano and Jesús Corona. They were joined by goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera, defenders Carlos Salcedo and Osvaldo Rodríguez, midfielder Érick Gutiérrez and forward Rogelio Funes Mori.