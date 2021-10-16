No. 10 Spartans stay perfect with 20-15 win at Indiana

Two plays later, Stephen Carr plunged in from 1 yard out to make it 17-15. But Michigan State's defense stopped the 2-point conversion attempt.

The only first-half touchdown came on Cal Haladay's 30-yard interception return — the first for Michigan State since the 2019 Pinstripe Bowl.

THE TAKEAWAY

Michigan State: Last week, the Spartans cracked the top 10 for the first time since September 2015. Saturday's victory may put them on the verge of matching their highest ranking (No. 8) in more than six years — just in time to take on rival No. 8 Michigan in two weeks.

Indiana: Maybe coach Tom Allen belongs on the CFP selection committee after a brutal first half schedule. The hard-luck Hoosiers have now lost road games to No. 2 Iowa and No. 7 Penn State and home games against No. 3 Cincinnati and the Spartans.

UP NEXT

Michigan State: Has an open date before facing the Wolverines at home on Oct. 30.

Indiana: Hosts No. 6 Ohio State on Oct. 23.

Caption Indiana's Stephen Carr (5) is tackled by Michigan State's Angelo Grose (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

Caption Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle (14) throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

Caption Indiana place kicker Charles Campbell (93) kicks a field goal out of the hold of Chase Wyatt (92) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings