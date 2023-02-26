No. 10 Notre Dame overcomes Miles injury to clinch ACC

Miles, who leads the Irish with 14.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 2.1 steals per game, was hurt with 2:35 remaining before halftime while diving for a loose ball. The sophomore became emotional and pounded the floor while being examined by medical personnel. Miles was able to flex her knee and eventually limped off the floor without assistance to applause as she made her way to the locker room.

She returned to the bench in the third quarter with the knee wrapped in ice and eventually a bandage. Miles then watched Notre Dame (24-4, 15-3 ACC) rally from a 33-24 halftime deficit and take the lead for good in the fourth quarter.