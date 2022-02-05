No. 10 Kansas quickly builds huge lead, routs No. 8 Baylor

Kansas was ahead 21-7 before the second media timeout, stretched the lead to 20 and led 39-21 at halftime. Baylor never got closer than 16 points after the break.

The Jayhawks reached the 1-and-1 bonus with 16:43 left in the game. An offensive foul on Matthew Mayer, after he appeared to be hacked on his way to the basket, was one of the early fouls and drew a technical foul on coach Scott Drew.

THE TAKEAWAY

Baylor: It’s hard to win when you don’t make shots. Baylor shot just 29.6 percent (21 of 71) from the field.

Kansas: The Jayhawks don’t lose back-to-back home games very often. Kansas lost last Saturday at home to Kentucky 80-62. The last Kansas team to lose consecutive games at Allen Fieldhouse was in Roy Williams’ first year as head coach, 1988-89.

UP NEXT

Baylor will stay in the state of Kansas in its next game, taking on Kansas State in Manhattan on Wednesday night.

Kansas plays at No. 23 Texas on Monday.

Caption Kansas guard Christian Braun (2) celebrates after a shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel

Caption Kansas guard Christian Braun (2) beats Baylor guard Matthew Mayer, left, to a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel

Caption Kansas forward David McCormack (33) and Baylor forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (23) chase after a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel