No. 1 South Carolina survives 64-57 in overtime at Ole Miss

It was only the third single-digit margin and second overtime game for the defending national champions, who had been winning by an average of 33.5 points. The first two came against No. 3 Stanford (76-71 in overtime) and No. 6 UConn (81-77). South Carolina dominated overtime, 9-2.

Cooke's second basket of overtime matched South Carolina's biggest lead to that point, 63-57, with 1:33 left. The teams swapped turnovers but Ole Miss missed three shots trying to stay alive, including two straight 3-point tries by Baker after offensive rebounds.

Cooke, who had scored South Carolina's first eight points of the game, then made one of two foul shots.

Ole Miss had rallied from a six-point deficit over the final 7 minutes to force overtime.

Baker had a steal and layup and then gave Ole Miss its first lead since the opening minutes with a jumper to go up 55-54 with 1:20 left. Then Igbokwe blocked two shots by Boston to preserve the edge.

With 30 seconds left, Boston made 1 of 2 free throws to tie it up. Ole Miss turned it over without getting a shot off, and Boston couldn't make one at the buzzer as South Carolina finished regulation on a 1-of-11 slump.

BIG PICTURE

South Carolina: Made only 23 of 61 shots (37.7%) but outrebounded the Rebels 49-36. The nation's top scoring defense put the clamps on in overtime.

Ole Miss: Has dropped 17 in a row against South Carolina. ... Had six players with two points in the first quarter, trailing 16-12. ... The 1977 team had beaten eventual national champion and No. 1 Delta State 73-72 in Oxford.

UP NEXT

South Carolina visits Tennessee on Thursday night.

Ole Miss hosts Missouri on Thursday night.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP