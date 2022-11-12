No. 1 South Carolina eases past No. 17 Maryland 81-56

Kamilla Cardoso, the Gamecocks' 6-7 reserve, scored a pair of baskets during that run, sandwiched around a 3-pointer by Cooke. Cardoso finished with 13 points.

BIG PICTURE

South Carolina: The Gamecocks showed good patience on the road — at times Maryland was practically daring them to shoot from the perimeter instead of working the ball inside. South Carolina did make enough 3-pointers (eight) to make the Terps pay for leaving shooters open.

Maryland: The Terps played a scrappy game, forcing 20 turnovers, and this was an encouraging performance without Miller in the first half. Meyers, a star at Princeton last season, is one of a handful of transfers Maryland brought in as part of a roster makeover. She scored 14 of the team's first 17 points to help the Terps keep it close for a while.

MILESTONE

Boston tied Tiffany Mitchell for the program record with her 103rd consecutive start.

UP NEXT

South Carolina: The Gamecocks return closer to home when they play at Clemson on Thursday night.

Maryland: The Terps host Fordham on Sunday.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Credit: Gail Burton Credit: Gail Burton