No. 1 Gonzaga turns showdown with No. 2 UCLA into 83-63 rout

The Strip's bright lights shined on college hoops luminaries all week, with No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 Duke, No. 12 Houston, Arizona, Oregon and Wisconsin appearing on the marquee.

Top billing went to the first No. 1 vs. No. 2 meeting of teams from the Pacific Time Zone.

The Zags and Bruins played an all-timer last April in Indianapolis, an epic Final Four game won by Gonzaga on Jalen Suggs' running 3-point buzzer beater.

Gonzaga lost Suggs and a few others, but coach Mark Few also filled in the roster holes with transfers and talented freshman, headlined by Holmgren. The Zags have looked just as good, winning their first six games by an average of 31.3 points.

UCLA has everyone back, though big man Cody Riley has been out since injuring his knee in the season opener. The Bruins didn't look so good against Bellarmine on Monday, prompting coach Mick Cronin to say his team was not ready for Gonzaga after the 75-62 win.

He was right.

Gonzaga was at its free-flowing best on offense, picking apart the Bruins with crisp cuts and passes. The Zags made eight of their first nine shots and used a 19-2 run to go up 29-8. Even after the pace slowed, Gonzaga still led 45-25 at halftime.

The Zags caused even more problems with their quick hands and feet, swatting down passes and shots to set up transition opportunities.

UCLA took numerous difficult shots and missed most of the open ones it got, going 11 for 41 from the field in the first half.

Even when the Bruins started to somewhat solve Gonzaga's defense in the second half, they couldn't stop the Zags.

Holmgren capped the crushing by hitting a 3 and waving to the crowd as he ran back.

BIG PICTURE

Cronin nailed it when he said his team was not ready for Gonzaga. The Bruins got steamrolled.

All those new pieces seem to be fitting in nicely with the old ones at Gonzaga, particularly Holmgren.

UP NEXT

UCLA plays at UNLV on Saturday.

Gonzaga plays No. 5 Duke in Las Vegas Friday.

Gonzaga guard Julian Strawther (0) goes up for a shot over UCLA guard Jules Bernard (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in Las Vegas.

Gonzaga forward Drew Timme gestures to the crowd during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against UCLA on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in Las Vegas.

UCLA center Myles Johnson (15) shoots over Gonzaga guard Rasir Bolton (45) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in Las Vegas.

UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) has a drive rejected by Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in Las Vegas.