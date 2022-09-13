No. 1 Alcaraz already back in Spain for Davis Cup Finals

“Hopefully he can recover as soon as possible,” Spain captain Sergi Bruguera said. “We don’t know yet if he will be able to play on Wednesday.”

Many expected Alcaraz to skip the Davis Cup after defeating Casper Ruud in Sunday’s U.S. Open final, which allowed him to become the youngest man to lead the ATP computerized rankings since they began in 1973.

The 19-year-old Alcaraz said following Monday’s traditional Times Squad photo shoot that he “woke up dead” after the four-set final against Ruud.

“We will see how he is feeling, we will discuss it with him,” Bruguera said. “The sooner he can play, the better.”

Before the final, Alcaraz had three consecutive five-set victories, including a 5-hour, 15-minute quarterfinal match against Jannik Sinner.

“We all knew it was going to happen sooner or later,” Bruguera said. “But the way he won three matches in five sets is an incredible effort mentally as well as physically. Being the youngest No. 1 in the world, there aren’t any words."

After facing Serbia, which is without Novak Djokovic, Spain takes on Canada on Friday and South Korea on Sunday in Group B. The top two teams in each of the four groups will advance to the quarterfinals, which will be played in November in the southern Spanish city of Málaga.

Alcaraz made it to Spain's Davis Cup team for the first time last year, but had to withdraw from the tournament after testing positive for the coronavirus just before the competition was to start.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

Combined Shape Caption U.S. Open men's singles tennis champion Carlos Alcaraz poses in Times Square, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) Credit: Yuki Iwamura Credit: Yuki Iwamura Combined Shape Caption U.S. Open men's singles tennis champion Carlos Alcaraz poses in Times Square, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) Credit: Yuki Iwamura Credit: Yuki Iwamura

Combined Shape Caption Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, prepares to return a shot to Casper Ruud, of Norway, during the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer Combined Shape Caption Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, prepares to return a shot to Casper Ruud, of Norway, during the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer

Combined Shape Caption Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, returns a shot to Casper Ruud, of Norway, during the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa Combined Shape Caption Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, returns a shot to Casper Ruud, of Norway, during the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa