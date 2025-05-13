Nissan slashes 15% of its global work force as Japan automaker sinks into losses

The Yokohama-based automaker said U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs on auto imports also hurt its results.

Nissan is aiming to reduce its costs by 250 billion yen ($1.7 billion) during the next fiscal year compared to the fiscal 2024 results that just ended in March.

Nissan racked up a loss of 670.9 billion yen ($4.5 billion) for the fiscal year through March, down from a 426.6 billion yen profit recorded the previous fiscal year.

Restructuring costs also hit its bottom line. Chief Financial Officer Jeremie Papin told reporters the automaker faces serious challenges in achieving a turnaround, but stressed it has enough cash to do so.