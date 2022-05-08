N.Ireland parties urged to work together after Sinn Fein win

Leaders in London and Dublin said all parties must now re-establish the government as soon as possible.

Irish prime minister Micheál Martin said late Saturday that “it is now incumbent on all political parties and elected representatives to deliver on their mandate.”

“Power-sharing and principles of partnership, equality and mutual respect are at the heart of the Good Friday Agreement, through which peace has been secured and progress achieved for almost 25 years," he added. “A new power-sharing Executive is vital for progress and prosperity for all in Northern Ireland.”

In London, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said he will meet with party leaders Monday to discuss how to re-establish a functioning government.

Lewis reiterated his position that the U.K. government would like to reach an agreement with the EU to resolve disputes over post-Brexit rules known as the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The DUP is strongly opposed to the rules, which have imposed customs and border checks on some goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K. Unionists say the new checks have created a barrier between Northern Ireland and the rest of the U.K. that undermines their British identity.

Britain’s Conservative government is trying to get the EU to agree to major changes, but negotiations have reached an impasse.

“The U.K. government’s position is we want to secure a deal with the EU. We’re very clear about that," Lewis told the BBC Sunday. “We have worked very hard on that for over a year now across a series of conversations. We made proposals. The EU haven’t shown any flexibility.”

Northern Ireland's delicate system, which splits power between the largest British unionist party and largest Irish nationalist party, was created by the 1998 Good Friday peace agreement that ended decades of Catholic-Protestant conflict.

If no power-sharing Executive can be formed within six months, a new election may be triggered.

Caption Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill, left, and party leader Mary Lou McDonald speak to the media at the Medow Bank election count centre on Saturday, May, 7, 2022, in Magherafelt , Northern Ireland. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) Credit: Peter Morrison Credit: Peter Morrison Caption Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill, left, and party leader Mary Lou McDonald speak to the media at the Medow Bank election count centre on Saturday, May, 7, 2022, in Magherafelt , Northern Ireland. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) Credit: Peter Morrison Credit: Peter Morrison

Caption Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill, left, and party leader Mary Lou McDonald take a selfie at Medow Bank election count centre on Saturday, May, 7, 2022, in Magherafelt , Northern Ireland. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) Credit: Peter Morrison Credit: Peter Morrison Caption Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill, left, and party leader Mary Lou McDonald take a selfie at Medow Bank election count centre on Saturday, May, 7, 2022, in Magherafelt , Northern Ireland. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) Credit: Peter Morrison Credit: Peter Morrison

Caption Jeffrey Donaldson leader of the Democratic Unionist Party attends Medow Bank election count centre on Saturday, May, 7, 2022, in Magherafelt , Northern Ireland. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) Credit: Peter Morrison Credit: Peter Morrison Caption Jeffrey Donaldson leader of the Democratic Unionist Party attends Medow Bank election count centre on Saturday, May, 7, 2022, in Magherafelt , Northern Ireland. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) Credit: Peter Morrison Credit: Peter Morrison

Caption Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill after being officially elected as MLA at the Medow Bank election count centre on Saturday, May, 7, 2022, in Magherafelt , Northern Ireland. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) Credit: Peter Morrison Credit: Peter Morrison Caption Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill after being officially elected as MLA at the Medow Bank election count centre on Saturday, May, 7, 2022, in Magherafelt , Northern Ireland. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) Credit: Peter Morrison Credit: Peter Morrison

Caption Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill, left, and party leader Mary Lou McDonald are greeted by supporters as they arrive at Medow Bank election count centre on Saturday, May, 7, 2022, in Magherafelt , Northern Ireland. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) Credit: Peter Morrison Credit: Peter Morrison Caption Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill, left, and party leader Mary Lou McDonald are greeted by supporters as they arrive at Medow Bank election count centre on Saturday, May, 7, 2022, in Magherafelt , Northern Ireland. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) Credit: Peter Morrison Credit: Peter Morrison