Nintendo's profit rises despite shortages of computer chips

Hit games have also driven console sales, such as “Animal Crossing: New Horizons.” Among the games that were released and did well during the last quarter were “Nintendo Switch Sports,” which sold 4.84 million units, and “Mario Strikers: Battle League.”

Previously released games with strong sales included “Kirby and the Forgotten Land” and “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.” Sales were also strong for downloaded digital games.

Nintendo sold 22% fewer Switch consoles during the latest quarter, at 3.4 million units, compared to the same period last year. Cumulative sales topped 111.08 million units.

The company expects to sell 21 million Switch machines for the fiscal year. More than 100 million users played the Switch over the last year, according to Nintendo.

The company kept its profit forecast for the fiscal year through March 2023 unchanged at 340 billion yen ($2.6 billion).

