Nine pardoned pro-independence Catalan leaders to walk free

Despite polls showing that much of Spain's public is against the pardons, Sánchez has defended them, arguing that they are popular in Catalonia and that freeing the separatists will be a fresh start for relations between central and regional authorities.

The political division was on display Wednesday during a government control session at the nation's parliament.

Conservative opposition leader Pablo Casado called for the prime minister's resignation for issuing the pardons without consulting lawmakers.

“You are applauding an unfortunate day for Spain's democratic history, you are throwing the fate of the country into the hands of the separatists," Casado said, accusing Sánchez of lying because the Socialist leader had vowed not to make concessions to separatists when he came to power.

Sánchez responded saying that the decision to issue pardons was “brave, restorative and in favor of coexistence.”

Catalan separatist legislators called for the government to take a step further and urged it to follow the “Scottish way” — in reference to the 2014 independence referendum authorized by the British government. Voters in Scotland elected to remain in the U.K.

Jordi Pina, lawyer of Catalan separatist leaders jailed for sedition talks to the media outside Lledoners prison in Sant Joan de Vilatorrada, near Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Nine Catalan separatist leaders jailed for sedition are eyeing freedom, after Spain's Cabinet pardoned them in the hope of starting what Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez called a much-needed reconciliation in the country's restive northeast. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu) Credit: Joan Mateu Credit: Joan Mateu