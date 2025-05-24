Nine of a doctor's 10 children are killed in Israel's latest strikes in Gaza

Alaa Najjar, a pediatrician at Nasser Hospital, was on duty at the time and ran home to find her family's house on fire, Ahmad al-Farra, head of the hospital's pediatric department, told The Associated Press.

Najjar's husband was severely wounded and their only surviving child, an 11-year-old son, was in critical condition after Friday's strike in the southern city of Khan Younis, Farra said.

The dead children ranged in age from seven months to 12 years old. Khalil Al-Dokran, a spokesperson for Gaza’s Health Ministry, told the AP that two of the children remained under the rubble.

There was no immediate comment by Israel's military on the strike. Earlier Saturday, a statement said Israel's air force struck over 100 targets throughout Gaza over the past day.

The Health Ministry said the new deaths brought the war's toll to 53,901 since the Hamas-led attack on Oct. 7, 2023, that sparked the 19 months of fighting. The ministry said 3,747 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel resumed the war on March 18 in an effort to pressure Hamas to accept different ceasefire terms.

Israel's pressure on Hamas has included a blockade of Gaza and its over 2 million people since early March. This week, the first small number of aid trucks entered the territory and began reaching Palestinians since the blockade began. But they were far fewer than the about 600 trucks a day that had been entering during the ceasefire.

Warnings of famine by food security experts, and images of desperate Palestinians jostling for bowls of food at the ever-shrinking number of charity kitchens, led Israel's allies to press the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to allow some aid to return.

Netanyahu's government has sought a new aid delivery and distribution system by a newly established U.S.-backed group, but the United Nations and partners have rejected it, saying it allows Israel to use food as a weapon and violates humanitarian principles.

Israel may now be changing its approach to let aid groups remain in charge of non-food assistance, according to a letter obtained by the AP. Israel accuses Hamas of siphoning off aid but the U.N. and aid groups deny there is significant diversion.

The Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel that sparked the war killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and militants abducted 251 others. Israel’s retaliatory offensive, which has destroyed large swaths of Gaza, has killed mostly women and children, according to the Health Ministry, which doesn’t differentiate between civilians and combatants in its count.

Israel said it will continue to strike until Hamas releases all of the 58 remaining Israeli hostages and disarms. Fewer than half of the hostages still in Gaza are believed to be alive.

Hamas has said it will only return the remaining hostages in exchange for more Palestinian prisoners, a lasting ceasefire and an Israeli withdrawal from the territory. Netanyahu has rejected those terms and has vowed to maintain control over Gaza and facilitate what he refers to as the voluntary emigration of much of its Palestinian population.

___

Follow AP's war coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war