NIH head Collins steps down, led fight against cancer, COVID

Biden called Collins "one of the most important scientists of our time." After his son Beau died of cancer at age 46 in 2015, Biden, then vice president, was asked by Obama to launch their cancer "moonshot," an effort to fuel innovation and accelerate new treatments.

“I turned to Dr. Collins to help lead the effort to end cancer as we know it,” Biden said in a statement issued by the White House. “There was no one I trusted more.”

The NIH, based in Bethesda, Maryland, is part of the Department of Health and Human Services. It's the nation’s medical research agency and operates more than two dozen institutes and centers and says it's the largest supporter of biomedical research in the world.

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra lauded Collins for his work, calling him a “master of scientific breakthroughs.”

“Few people could come anywhere close to achieving in a lifetime what Dr. Collins has at the helm of NIH,” Becerra said in a statement. “It takes an extraordinary person to tackle the biggest scientific challenges facing our nation — and under three presidents, amidst three distinctly different chapters of American history."

The NIH said Collins will continue to lead his research lab at the National Human Genome Research Institute.

Besides his heralded work for the NIH, Collins is known widely for writing on religion and science and reconciling the two. Last year, he was awarded one of the world's leading religion prizes, the Templeton Prize, for demonstrating how religious faith can motivate scientific research.