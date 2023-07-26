Niger’s president says that some presidential guard members are trying to move against him

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Niger's president said Wednesday that elements of the presidential guard tried to move against him and that the army will attack if they don’t back down.

President Mohamed Bazoum’s official account tweeted that some in the presidential guard engaged in an “anti-Republican demonstration” and tried in vain to obtain the support of the other security forces.

The president and his family were doing well, but the army and the national guard were ready to attack if those involved didn't change their minds, the tweet said.

It's unclear what ignited the tensions, but streets surrounding the presidential palace in the capital, Niamey, were blocked off Wednesday as were some government ministries.

Someone close to the president who wasn't authorized to speak to the media told The Associated Press that the presidential guard surrounded his house with him and his wife inside, and that negotiations were underway between the parties, she said.

Bazoum was elected president two years ago in the country's first peaceful, democratic transfer of power since its independence from France in 1960. The West African nation has seen four coups, and Bazoum thwarted a coup attempt days before he was sworn into office.

His administration faces unprecedented threats from Islamic extremists linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group in the country's west, and a deteriorating security and political situation in the region. Neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso have had four coups since 2020 and both are being overrun by extremists.

The situation in the capital on Wednesday remained calm, but uncertain.

A local journalist at the state broadcaster said there were at least a dozen reinforcements sent from the national guard to the radio station, and some international security forces operating in the country were ordered to be on lockdown.

Security analysts say that if this is a coup attempt, it won't help stem the region's insecurity.

“The repeated coups in the Sahel signaled the beginning of a new era. An era of militaries being in control, and the end of what it was a hopeful democracy. As we are seeing in Burkina Faso and Mali coups did not really address security issues, which was the justification of these coups," said Rida Lyammouri, senior fellow at the Policy Center for the New South, a Morocco-based think tank.

“Military coups are simply bad and send countries concerned backward rather than forward toward stability and prosperous future.”