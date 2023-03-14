Nigeria's old currency can be used longer amid cash crisis

The organization said the situation has further squeezed people and businesses in the country where 63% of the population is poor and 33% is unemployed.

The loss of a major payment method “affects business transactions; you cannot buy and you cannot sell, especially for the segments of the economy that are driven largely by cash,” said Muda Yusuf, director of the center.

Policymakers said the currency changeover would curb inflation, fight money laundering and limit the use of cash to buy votes in Nigeria's general elections, which started last month.

But most of the program's desired results have not been achieved because of how badly it was implemented, according to Tunde Ajileye, a partner at Lagos-based SBM Intelligence firm.

“The political goal is to attempt to stifle the flow of cash to make vote-buying more difficult. That was achieved. However, the political class moved from buying voters to influencing INEC (electoral body) officials,” Ajileye said. “The consequences have been dire ... so it is a lose-lose situation.”