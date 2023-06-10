Nigeria's central bank chief arrested after being suspended by president

Analysts, however, said Emefiele's removal from office didn't come as a surprise, pointing to some policies he introduced in recent months which were seen as controversial. Abiola Gbemisola, a Lagos-based financial analyst, identified some of those policies as the bank’s currency swap program as well as its decision to continuously print and lend money to the Nigerian government.

“The central bank governor was very powerful” in office, Gbemisola said.

"I wasn’t expecting him to stay under the new administration, especially given the fact that he was not so kind in his policies leading up to the (February presidential) election. Rather than focusing on reducing inflation, he contributed to Nigeria’s high inflation by giving money to the federal government, printing money essentially to give loans,” added Gbemisola.

Under Emefiele, Nigeria's economy struggled with a weakened currency caused by the foreign exchange crisis as well as a surging inflation rate, which was at a near-two-decade high of 22.2% in April.

The bank's move to replace the local naira currency with newly designed ones caused economic hardship for so many Nigerians that it affected the turnout in the February election while authorities were forced to reintroduce the old bank notes being replaced.

“The fact that he has been removed is a positive thing for the (financial) market and we can now expect to see something different,” Gbemisola said.