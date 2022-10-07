Nigeria's Buhari proposes record $47.3B budget for 2023

“The 2023 budget was prepared amidst a very challenging world economy that is weakened by the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, high inflation, high crude oil prices resulting in the huge cost of (a gasoline subsidy) and negative spillover effects of the Russia-Ukraine war,” said Buhari who is to leave office as president next year after general elections in February.

With projected economic growth of 3.7% and 16.87 trillion naira ($38.9 billion) in expected federal government revenue in 2023, Buhari said Nigeria is aiming to achieve “higher, more inclusive, diversified and sustainable growth” with the proposed budget.

External borrowings to the tune of 8.8 trillion naira ($20.3 billion) would fund the budget deficit, Buhari said, amid concerns over the country’s high public debt of 41 trillion naira ($96.7 billion) as of March. The country has also missed out on rising oil prices with limited crude production blamed on oil theft.

“I assure you, insecurity, especially banditry and kidnapping, will be significantly curtailed before the end of this administration. We will redouble our efforts to ensure we leave a legacy of a peaceful, prosperous and secured nation,” he said, adding that the “significant challenges” Nigeria faces “would have been much worse” if not for the government's interventions.

Credit: Sunday Aghaeze Credit: Sunday Aghaeze