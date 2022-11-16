Nigerian Navy detains foreign ship and 27 crew for oil theft

The foreigners are being held on court orders following their arraignment in a local court in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, according to Nigerian Navy spokesman Commodore Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan.

Some of the foreigners were arraigned on Tuesday after being charged with an “attempt to deal in export (of) crude oil without license or authorization.” They included 16 Indians and nationals from five other countries including Sri Lanka and Poland, Ayo-Vaughan said.