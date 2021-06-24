Nigerian IT worker charged in multistate unemployment fraud

Onyegbula is the second Nigerian national charged with such fraud in U.S. District Court for western Washington. Abidemi Rufai, 42, a suspended Nigerian government official, has been accused of stealing $350,000 from Washington. He also sought to bilk the Internal Revenue Service of nearly $1.6 million, according to federal prosecutors.

Rufai was arrested May 14 as he tried to travel from New York to Nigeria. Federal prosecutors in western Washington have been seeking to make sure he remains in custody pending trial, saying he poses a severe flight risk, is facile with fake identities, and that he’s unlikely to ever be extradited if he makes it back to Nigeria.

A hearing is set for Friday to determine whether Rufai might be released pending trial. In a court filing Wednesday, assistant U.S. attorneys said that a recorded conversation between Rufai and his brother revealed that Rufai did not really know a woman who had offered to act as his custodian should he be released.

The recorded conversation also suggested that Rufai had significantly more money than he led the court to believe, prosecutors said.

Rufai's attorneys did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment Thursday.