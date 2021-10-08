Nigerian forces free more than 180 hostages, say police

The bandits are often better equipped than the Nigerian military, according to Abdulaziz Yari, a former governor of Zamfara state, the center of the crisis. In July this year, they shot down a Nigerian military fighter jet in Zamfara, he said.

The security situation in northwest Nigeria has been deteriorating in recent months and has had an “increasingly suffocating effect” on the economy of the region, Nnamdi Obasi, senior adviser for the International Crisis Group, told The Associated Press.

In addition to increasing internal security measures, the Nigerian government must improve security along Nigeria's border with its northern neighboring Niger, he said. The area is a notorious route for the bandits some of whom are said to camp in vast forest lands between Nigeria and Niger, he said.

The border security "needs to be taken as seriously as the internal security operations,” he said, adding that there is “a serious deficit of will” to tackle the crisis both at the federal, state and local government levels.