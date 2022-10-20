Nigerian firm says it can't ship natural gas after flooding

Floodwaters also have submerged many of the riverside communities in the oil-rich Niger Delta region where Nigeria’s crude oil facilities are located, threatening the operation of local and international oil companies. Nigeria is a member of the OPEC oil cartel that produces crude for world markets.

Akinosho expressed doubts about how quickly the disruption could be addressed to allow Nigeria to resume shipping gas to the EU, which gets 14% of its LNG imports from the African nation, as well as other buyers in North America, the Middle East and Asia.

Analysts fear that if the disruption in gas supplies persists, it would cause a further decline in government earnings at a time when Nigeria faces a cash crunch caused by declining crude production over the years.

The force majeure may "cause the NLNG markets to tighten further” before winter, when it faces higher demands for gas, said Olufola Wusu, an oil and gas expert who was part of a team that helped review Nigeria’s national gas policy.

“The chances are that if we are unable to meet local demand, it is highly unlikely that we will have sufficient gas to export. And it means that some of our customers may be forced to seek LNG from other suppliers,” Wusu said.

A spokesman for Timipre Sylva, Nigeria's petroleum minister, declined to speak on the issue, and the gas company did not immediately respond to questions about its options for addressing the flooding.

Credit: George Osodi Credit: George Osodi