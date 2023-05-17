Nigerian doctors begin 5-day strike, leaving many without health care

The strike by the resident doctors became necessary after the government’s refusal to increase their salaries and pay arrears owed some of their members as well as to invest more in hospitals, according to Dr. Innocent Orji, president of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors, or NARD.

Although the current work stoppage doesn't affect specialist doctors or nurses, medical residents make up the bulk of health care workers in Nigerian government hospitals. Such strikes are also common with the public health sector lacking sufficient funding for many years despite the country’s huge earnings as Africa’s biggest economy and top oil producer.