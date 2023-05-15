X

Nigerian Afrobeat star Kuti arrested over alleged police assault

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By CHINEDU ASADU, Associated Press
52 minutes ago
A Nigerian Afrobeat star has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer in the commercial hub of Lagos

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A Nigerian Afrobeat star was arrested Monday after being accused of assaulting a police officer in the commercial hub of Lagos.

Seun Kuti was detained at the Lagos State police headquarters after turning himself in, according to police spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin, who tweeted photos of the celebrity in handcuffs.

The son of Nigerian musical icon and political agitator Fela, who himself was serially detained by Nigerian military regimes, Kuti was “captured on video assaulting a police officer in uniform,” the police said.

Videos posted online appeared to show an agitated Kuti pushing a police officer as the officer stood beside a police vehicle along a major road in Lagos on Saturday.

It was unclear what led to the confrontation, though Kuti tweeted that the officer in question “tried to kill me and my family.” He suggested the officer tried to ram their car.

Inspector General of Police Usman Alkali Baba ordered an investigation into the incident. The inspector general “assures Nigerians that acts of contempt/disdain for symbols of authority will not be tolerated while offenders of such hideous crimes will be surely brought to book,” the police said.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
UK promises attack drones, more missiles for Ukraine as Zelenskyy meets...
2
Pacific Island leaders urge world to put aside differences in combating...
3
European human rights summit to step up aid for Ukraine to counter...
4
Elon Musk must still have his tweets approved by Tesla lawyer, federal...
5
Turkish presidential election going to runoff with Erdogan narrowly...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top