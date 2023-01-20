Nigeria confirms diphtheria outbreak; 25 dead in one state

The total number of confirmed cases and deaths is not yet known. Nigeria's Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has initiated an emergency response to the outbreak and is monitoring the situation in four of the nation’s 36 states, Dr Ifedayo Adetifa, the agency's head, said in a statement.

The health commission in Kano state, Dr. Aminu Tsanyawa, said the state has recorded more than 70 suspected cases along with 25 deaths related to the bacterial infection.