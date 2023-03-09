Nigeria bus crashes into train; 6 dead and dozens injured

The bus was taking government staff to work when it collided with the intra-city train in the Ikeja area of Lagos, said Ibrahim Farinloye, head of Nigeria’s National Emergency Management Agency in the state.

“So far, 84 people were rescued alive and taken to the hospital ... (and) the total deaths so far is six including those who died at the hospital,” said Farinloye. All of the injured people were from the bus, no one on the train was hurt, he said.