Niece of supreme leader asks world to cut ties with Iran

In a video posted online by her France-based brother, Farideh Moradkhani, urged “conscientious people of the world” to support Iranian protesters. The video was shared online this week after Moradkhani's reported arrest on Nov. 23, according to U.S.-based rights monitor HRANA.

Moradkhani is a long-time activist who's late father was an opposition figure married to Khamenei's sister is the closest member of the supreme leader's family to be arrested. The branch of the family have opposted Khamenei for decades and Moradkhani has been imprisoned on previous occasions for her activism.