Nicole strengthens, threatens Bahamas and Florida coastline

In the U.S., tropical storm warnings and hurricane watches were issued for much of Florida's Atlantic coastline north of Miami, to Altamaha Sound, Georgia. The warning area stretches inland, covering Florida's Lake Okeechobee, with tropical storm watches in effect on the state's Gulf Coast — from Bonita Beach in southwest Florida to the Ochlockonee River in the Panhandle.

Bevin said the storm has a “very large cyclonic envelope," meaning that even if it makes landfall along the central Florida coastline, the effects will be felt into Georgia.

However, the storm was not expected to have any impact on voting in Florida on Tuesday, Bevin said.

The difference between a subtropical and tropical storm is largely academic. A subtropical storm is a non-frontal low-pressure system that has characteristics of both tropical and extratropical cyclones and tend to have a larger wind field, extending much farther from their centers.

At 7 a.m., the storm was about 385 miles (615 kilometers) east northeast of the northwestern Bahamas and moving at 8 mph (13 kph), with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (80 kph).

Walker reported from New York City.