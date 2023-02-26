Nicklaus says PGA National will have stronger field in '24

Honda is ending its title sponsorship of the tournament at PGA National, but Nicklaus said the event will remain the start of the Florida swing in 2024.

“Next year’s schedule are Pebble and LA are their elevated tournaments,” Nicklaus said. “Phoenix is not. Then they go to Mexico, then they come here. So, we will have players next year. And then they’ve got Bay Hill and Players. The tournament’s going to be just fine.”

The PGA Tour is in the middle of revamping its 2024 schedule, including the size of fields and eligibility, as it responds to the threat of Saudi-funded LIV Golf. A 2024 schedule is not expected to be announced until the summer.

Nicklaus and his wife, Barbara, make their home near PGA National and have deep charitable ties to the tournament. The event has raised millions for the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation.

“This town has supported this event without having a great field,” Nicklaus said.

Many of the tour’s top players have skipped Honda in recent years even though some of them live just a short drive from PGA National. But Nicklaus has never lobbied players to play the event and said he won’t change that policy.

“I don’t do that. I don’t do it for the Memorial Tournament. I don’t do it for any tournament,” Nicklaus said. “I didn’t like when people did it to me. If you’re going to play, you’re going to play. If you’re not going to play, you’re not going to play.”

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports