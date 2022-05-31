Nicklaus says he had zero interest in running Saudi leaguge

In the Firepit Collective story, Nicklaus said he turned the offer down verbally and in writing.

Nicklaus said his design company is building a golf course in Saudi Arabia, and the same group involved with the course came to Florida to meet with him.

“And they proposed this thing to me,” Nicklaus said. “You know, I did it out of courtesy to them because we're doing a golf course for them. I've got zero interest in wanting to do something like that.”

Nicklaus was part of the group that led players to break away from the PGA of America in 1968. The PGA of America oversaw club professionals and tour events, and tour players felt they needed their own division, which eventually became the PGA Tour.

Nicklaus looked much better Tuesday than when when he was on the first tee at the Masters as an honorary starters. He said his inflammation from arthritis has gone down, and he wanted to start playing golf. Along with playing a round at Augusta National with his family, he played consecutive days at Muirfield Village ahead of the Memorial.

He said he did not play at all last year. The down side?

“I haven't made birdie yet this year,” he said.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports