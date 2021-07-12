Nickelodeon celebrates 'Blue's Clues' anniversary with movie

The movie, which will start production this summer, follows Josh and Blue as they travel to New York City to audition for a Broadway musical. It's not clear when it will be ready, a spokeswoman said Monday.

Nickelodeon has several other activities planned to mark the Sept. 8, 1996, premiere of the original “Blue's Clues,” which aired six seasons' worth of originals. The celebration includes a music video featuring current star Josh Dela Cruz and former “Blue's Clues” hosts Steve Burns and Donovan Patton.