Nick Chubb plows through heavy snow for 2-yard TD, giving Browns 24-19 win over Steelers

The Browns (3-8) had blown a 12-point lead in the fourth quarter and were down 19-18 before getting the ball back with 3:22 remaining after Pittsburgh punter Corliss Waitman shanked a 16-yarder.

With snow piling up and covering the yard lines on the field, Cleveland's Jameis Winston completed a third-down pass to Jerry Jeudy to the Pittsburgh 9. Two plays later, Chubb barreled into the end zone.

The Steelers had one last chance, but Russell Wilson's Hail Mary on the final play was knocked down by Browns safety Grant Delpit in the end zone, touching off a wild celebration at Huntington Bank Field.

Amid a disastrous season, beating the Steelers eased pressure on coach Kevin Stefanski and gave Cleveland fans something to savor.

Chubb also scored on a 2-yard run in the second quarter. This was his fifth game back since undergoing two surgeries and nearly having his career ended when Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick hit him in the legs near the goal line.

With early snow flurries giving way to blizzard-like conditions in the fourth quarter that blanketed the field in white — Amazon Prime Video used graphics on its telecast to show the otherwise invisible numbers and hash marks — the Steelers quickly erased an 18-6 deficit, scoring two touchdowns in just over a minute.

Wilson’s 23-yard TD pass to Calvin Austin III with 6:15 left put Pittsburgh ahead by one. Nick Herbig's strip-sack of Winston set up the go-ahead score and put the Steelers in position to win their sixth straight and open a two-game lead in the AFC North over Baltimore.

However, the Browns responded and pulled off their second divisional win after beating the Ravens last month.

Jaylen Warren scored on a 3-yard run midway through the fourth to pull the Steelers within 18-13. Then, as always seems to be the case, Pittsburgh’s defense came up with the big play as Herbig got to Winston and safety DeShon Elliott recovered the fumble.

Three plays later, Wilson showed patience while allowing Austin to get open and hit him deep in the end zone.

Cleveland’s Myles Garrett got three sacks and outplayed Steelers star T.J. Watt.

Garrett dominated the first half, sacking Wilson and putting constant pressure on the Steelers’ QB. The performance came during a week in which the Browns star commented about Watt’s seeming slight when Garrett was named Defensive Player of the Year over him last season.

Garrett set up Cleveland’s second score with a strip-sack of Wilson. As he was being blocked, Garrett was popped the ball from Wilson’s grip and linebacker Winston Reid recovered.

The Browns drove to the 16 and settled for a 34-yard field from Dustin Hopkins, who missed two kicks weeks a week ago in a loss at New Orleans.

Chubb’s TD dive in the second quarter capped a 12-play, 80-yard drive by the Browns, who gained just 19 yards and had two three-and-outs in the first quarter.

The Steelers drove inside Browns territory on their first three possessions, but came away with just three points.

Chris Boswell, who made six field goals last Sunday for all of Pittsburgh’s points in a win over Baltimore, missed a 58-yard field goal in the first quarter while the field was still in good shape. It was only his second miss in 31 attempts this season.

Injuries

Steelers: WR Van Jefferson (quadriceps) left briefly in the first half but returned. ... LB Elandon Roberts was forced out in the fourth quarter with an unspecified injury.

Browns: WR Cedric Tillman was checked for a head injury.

Up next

Steelers: At Cincinnati on Dec. 1.

Browns: At Denver on Dec. 3.

