Nicaragua protests alleged Salvadoran maritime incursion

Nation & World
55 minutes ago
Nicaragua says it has lodged a diplomatic protest over an alleged incursion by naval boats from El Salvador in its waters in the Pacific

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Nicaragua said Monday it has lodged a diplomatic protest over an alleged incursion by naval boats from El Salvador in its waters in the Pacific.

The Nicaraguan government news site El 19 Digital said Monday that Nicaragua protested what it called a violation of its sovereignty.

The alleged incursion occurred in the Gulf of Fonseca, which is shared by Nicaragua, Honduras and El Salvador. There was no immediate response from the Salvadoran government.

According to Nicaragua, on Feb. 4 two Salvador military vessels sailed within 50 and 26 nautical miles of Nicaragua’s Cosigüina Point, which sticks out into the Gulf.

Nicaraguan Coast Guard crews asked the Salvadoran ships what they were doing there, but the Salvadorans denied they were in Nicaraguan waters.

In October, Nicaragua and neighboring Honduras agreed to mark their territorial limits in the Gulf of Fonseca, but El Salvador did not join the agreement.

Honduras has been disputing ownership of the tiny island of Conejo in the Gulf with El Salvador.

